Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $129.63 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $129,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

