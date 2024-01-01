Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $58.93 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $58,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prologis Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
