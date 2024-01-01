Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $64.10 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $64,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $706.49. 925,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $655.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.21. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

