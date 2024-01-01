Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $134,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.



