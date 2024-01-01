Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $57,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $2,188,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $523,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $471.56. 606,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $514.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

