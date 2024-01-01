Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,487 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $73,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

