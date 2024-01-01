China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Trading Up 24.5 %

Shares of CDSG opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. China Dongsheng International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

About China Dongsheng International

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

