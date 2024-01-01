China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Trading Up 24.5 %
Shares of CDSG opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. China Dongsheng International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About China Dongsheng International
