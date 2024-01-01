China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,405,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 8,954,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.3 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

Shares of SNPMF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

