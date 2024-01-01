Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.50.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $602.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.15. Cintas has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

