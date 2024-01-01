Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

