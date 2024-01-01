Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 271,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,834. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

