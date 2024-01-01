Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,075,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

