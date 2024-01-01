Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,968 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $75.35. 21,346,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

