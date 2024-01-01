Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 792,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

