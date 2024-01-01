Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.50. 2,533,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

