Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 217,542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 194,240 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 269.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 158,548 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 448,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

