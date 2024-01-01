Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

SH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. 14,467,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,176,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

