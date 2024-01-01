Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 156,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,593,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 398,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

