Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

