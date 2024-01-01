Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $928.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $754.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.90. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $470.00 and a 12 month high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

