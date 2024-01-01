Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $48.13 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.