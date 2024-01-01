Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 68,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.