Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $670,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $153.10 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
