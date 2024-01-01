Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $202.16 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $203.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.83.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

