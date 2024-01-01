Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

