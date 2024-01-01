Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,104 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

