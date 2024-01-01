Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
VTIP stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
