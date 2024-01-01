Community Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

FISI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

