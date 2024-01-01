Community Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Community Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $18.71 on Monday, reaching $1,418.97. 54,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,420.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,377.00. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,528.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

