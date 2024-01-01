Community Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 2.8% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.97. 126,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,451. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $173.69 and a one year high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.98.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

