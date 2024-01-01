Comparing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and Many Bright Ideas Technologies (OTCMKTS:MBGNF)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Many Bright Ideas Technologies (OTCMKTS:MBGNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Many Bright Ideas Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.80 billion 4.82 $569.18 million $5.95 18.37 Many Bright Ideas Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Many Bright Ideas Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 4 5 0 2.56 Many Bright Ideas Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Many Bright Ideas Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Revvity presently has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Revvity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Revvity is more favorable than Many Bright Ideas Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Many Bright Ideas Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 26.90% 8.30% 4.56% Many Bright Ideas Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revvity beats Many Bright Ideas Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Many Bright Ideas Technologies

Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based tests for non-small-cell lung cancer. It focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors. The company was formerly known as Med BioGene Inc. and changed its name to Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

