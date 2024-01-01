Comparing Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 427.91%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -1.31 PAVmed $380,000.00 87.28 -$88.98 million ($10.79) -0.38

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -879.22% PAVmed -4,660.07% -532.56% -83.17%

Summary

PAVmed beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

