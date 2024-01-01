Conflux 1-Day Volume Hits $46.38 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $669.93 million and $46.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,628.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00171994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00621759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00389071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00247414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,956,998,593 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,997,998 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,956,900,710.13 with 3,556,900,700.46 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1895397 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $43,058,233.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

