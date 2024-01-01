ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,511. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

