Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 696,700 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

CCSI stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $501.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

