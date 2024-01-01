Contrasting CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

CleanSpark presently has a consensus target price of $10.05, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $168.41 million 12.10 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.53 $25.69 million $1.44 6.25

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -81.11% -24.23% -21.73% Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30%

Summary

Security National Financial beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

