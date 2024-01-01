Contrasting Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) & ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) and Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Dno Asa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Dno Asa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $82.16 billion 1.68 $18.68 billion $9.15 12.69 Dno Asa N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -34.94

Analyst Ratings

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Dno Asa. Dno Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips and Dno Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 6 15 1 2.77 Dno Asa 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus target price of $135.45, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given ConocoPhillips’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Dno Asa.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Dno Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 17.91% 23.30% 12.08% Dno Asa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Dno Asa on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

