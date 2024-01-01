Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

SCHE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. 1,637,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

