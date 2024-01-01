Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

