Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.33. 1,107,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

