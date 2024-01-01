Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

