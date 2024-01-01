Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $660.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,898. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.88. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.