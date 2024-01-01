Covenant Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $8,057.81 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,549,317 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

