Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $222.54 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $222.54 million and $201.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

