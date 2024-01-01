Critical Analysis: Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 51.07% 13.99% 3.12% NETSTREIT 6.28% 0.67% 0.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $201.65 million 5.50 $14.43 million $1.38 9.79 NETSTREIT $96.28 million 12.74 $8.12 million $0.13 137.32

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and NETSTREIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 102.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 630.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 NETSTREIT 2 3 5 0 2.30

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $18.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats NETSTREIT on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

