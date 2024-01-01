Critical Contrast: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) versus Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) and Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Symrise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ingevity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingevity and Symrise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.67 billion 1.03 $211.60 million $3.42 13.81 Symrise N/A N/A N/A $1.58 68.98

Analyst Recommendations

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Symrise. Ingevity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symrise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ingevity and Symrise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 4 0 0 2.00 Symrise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingevity presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Ingevity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Symrise.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and Symrise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 7.45% 22.18% 5.71% Symrise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ingevity beats Symrise on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment comprises of pavement technologies, industrial specialties, and engineered polymers. It manufactures products derived from crude tall oil and lignin extracted from the kraft pulping process, as well as caprolactone monomers and derivatives derived from cyclohexanone and hydrogen peroxide. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising warm mix paving, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, road striping, oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream applications; and adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, printing inks, industrial intermediates and oilfield, coatings, resins, elastomers, bioplastics, and medical devices. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

