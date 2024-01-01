Critical Survey: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) vs. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 2 13 0 2.87 Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.12%. Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Dividends

Profitability

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 20.97% 18.50% 1.41% Unity Bancorp 27.78% 16.35% 1.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $3.02 billion 2.39 $1.06 billion $7.88 8.35 Unity Bancorp $108.78 million 2.74 $38.46 million $3.81 7.77

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, funds transfer and other digital payment offerings, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

