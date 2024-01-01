Crypterium Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $678,709.62 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,976,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

