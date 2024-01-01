Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $226,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.48. The company had a trading volume of 721,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,547. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.27 and its 200-day moving average is $212.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,027 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

