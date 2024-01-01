Curated Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

